According to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 1/4, 11:35), Charlton Athletic are expected to secure a deal for Liverpool’s Liam Millar.

As covered here on The72 earlier today, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer confirmed the Addicks’ interest in Liverpool starlet Millar.

Now, a new report has emerged on the club’s pursuit of the Premier League attacker via Sky Sports.

Deal “expected”

It is claimed that Millar is set to leave Liverpool on loan this January, with a move to Charlton Athletic expected.

The deal will see the 21-year-old attacker spend the second half of the season on loan at The Valley. Bowyer has spoken of his desire to bring in more pace with Alfie Doughty absent and the Canadian attacker will bring just that.

Millar’s career so far

The Toronto-born starlet spent time in Fulham’s youth set up before linking up with Liverpool. Since then, he has progressed through the ranks with the Anfield side, playing once for their senior side.

Millar was a prolific scorer for the Under-18s, netting 17 in 37 before graduating to the Under-23s. With Liverpool’s second-string side, the forward has played 38 games, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in the process.

The forward has already had a taste of senior football, playing in 36 games during a loan spell with Kilmarnock.

Summer interest

In the summer transfer window, Millar was attracting significant Championship interest.

The likes of Millwall, QPR and Stoke City were linked with the attacker. However, he remained with Liverpool for the first half of the season. Now, it seems a Charlton Athletic loan switch is on the cards.

Would you welcome the signing of Millar?