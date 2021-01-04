Millwall make a decision on the future of West Bromwich Albion loanee Kenneth Zohore soon, as per a report by London News Online.

The striker’s loan deal at the Den expires this month and they are set to decide whether they will keep him.

Zohore, who is 26 years old, has struggled with injuries since making the move to London but made his return off the bench last time out against Coventry City.

He joined Millwall in the last transfer window and has since made four appearances for the Championship side, chipping in with a single goal.

It is expected to be a busy transfer window for the Lions, with both incomings and outgoings anticipated.

Zohore only joined West Brom in 2019 but they him depart on loan, despite still having three years left on his contract with the Midlands club.

Zohore scored four goals in 17 games for Slaven Bilic’s side as they were promoted to the Premier League last season.

He moved to England in January 2016 to join Cardiff City from KV Kortrijk and went on to score 24 goals in 101 games for the Bluebirds, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018 under Neil Warnock.

Prior to his move to Wales, Zohore also had spells at Copenhagen, Fiorentina, Brondby and IFK Goteborg.

His situation at Millwall is expected to be resolved soon, with a return to West Brom not beyond the realms of possibility.

Will Zohore stay with Millwall?