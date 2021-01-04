As per the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers have ‘spoken about’ a potential January loan deal for Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite.

With Blackburn Rovers looking to bolster their defensive ranks this January, reports have claimed the Everton starlet is one of the options on their radar.

Returning to action

After suffering an ankle injury against Salford City earlier this season, Everton starlet Branthwaite has been on the road to recovery for the past few months.

Over the course of November and December, the starlet featured for the Toffees’ Under-23s. Branthwaite has also appeared on the bench for Everton’s last three Premier League games.

Blackburn’s defensive injury woes

Tony Mowbray’s side have been hit with a host of injury problems over the course of the season. Rovers have been forced to play players out of position, with Bradley Johnson among those filling in at centre-back.

With Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton and Derrick Williams all facing time out, a defensive signing is a must for Blackburn.

Branthwaite’s career so far

The 18-year-old defender broke into the senior game with Carlisle United. He thoroughly impressed with the League Two side in his 14 senior appearances, netting once in the process.

Since joining Everton in January 2020, Branthwaite has shown he has a big future in the game. He has appeared five times for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, with four of those coming in the final four games of last season.

