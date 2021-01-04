Altrincham have released ex-Football League man Jacob Blyth, as announced by their official club website.

The striker has become a free agent with the National League side deciding to part company with him.

Blyth, who is 28 years old, played in League Two last season for Macclesfield Town but left after the Cheshire outfit folded this past summer.

He had to bide his time before finding a new club and was eventually snapped up by Alty in December. However, they have released him already.

Blyth was signed by Leicester City at the age of 19 but never made a senior appearance for the Foxes. Instead, he had loan spells away from the King Power Stadium at Burton Albion, Notts County, Northampton Town, Burton Albion, Cambridge United and Blackpool.

The forward had two stints with Northampton and scored three goals in 14 appearances altogether for the Cobblers.

He then managed three goals in eight matches for Blackpool during the 2015/16 season.

Blyth moved up to Scotland to join Motherwell after his spell at Bloomfield Road but came back down to England two years ago to join Barrow.

It was Ian Evatt who lured him to Holker Street and he spent the 2018/19 season with the Bluebirds before he played for Macclesfield last term.

Blyth will have to weigh up his options again over the coming weeks and search for a new club.