Blackburn Rovers have seen their injury woes in defence continue with Daniel Ayala ruled out for up to month.

The 30-year-old came off with a problem in the second half of Blackburn’s Championship defeat at Huddersfield Town last week.

After victory at Birmingham City on Saturday, manager Tony Mowbray revealed the extent of his injury.

“Daniel Ayala, three or four weeks, he’s strained his hamstring playing a second game in three days,” he explained to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Fellow defender Ryan Nyambe also came off in the Huddersfield match with a sore hamstring, but Mowbray has now revealed that the 23-year-old was self-isolating when he missed the following game at Birmingham.

Those players have only added to the roll call of defensive issues that experienced boss Mowbray has had to cope with this season.

Both Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton are set to miss the remainder of the campaign with injuries.

Darragh Lenihan is the only senior centre-back they currently have fit and available, with central midfielder Bradley Johnson filling in alongside him in recent matches.

As a result, Mowbray has made clear that his priority in the January transfer window is to bring in reinforcements at the back.

To that end, they have been linked with three teenage talents from Premier League giants in the past few days.

The Lancashire Telegraph report that Rovers are hoping their close links with nearby clubs with pay dividends as they begin conversations over possible loan deals.

They say that Manchester City are ready to loan out Taylor Harwood-Bellis, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg are also linked.

Blackburn have also been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion’s out-of-favour defender Cedric Kipre.