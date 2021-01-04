Birmingham City’s Steve Seddon is wanted by Portsmouth.

The News suggests that Portsmouth are lining-up a January bid for their former left-back, after the recent recall of on-loan Bristol City man Cam Pring.

Seddon, 23, is yet to feature in the Championship for Aitor Karanka’s side.

He spent the first part of this season on-loan at AFC Wimbledon in League One, where he made 16 league appearances, scoring once before being recalled.

Having been with Pompey the season prior, Seddon looks set to depart the club whom he joined up with back in 2014.

It’s been a contested season for Birmingham

Karanka is yet to deliver the goods that everyone thought of his appointment, with his side slumped in 18th-place of the Championship table after 23 games.

Now, Seddon seems to be surplus-to-requirements at St Andrew’s and with Karanka looking to bolster his budget, he could well sanction the sale of Seddon to Pompey.

The report claims that Portsmouth want the temporary deal, but that Birmingham want the permanent sale of Seddon completed.

Kenny Jackett’s side have become front-runners for the League One title this season.

Sitting in 3rd-place of the third-tier table, Pompey could yet be readying their return to the Championship, with a game in hand on leaders Lincoln City.

Additions will be needed this month to see them over the line.

It’s a cruel league and injuries can soon mount up – could they afford the permanent purchase of Seddon though?