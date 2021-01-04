Portsmouth are ready to move for Birmingham City defender Steve Seddon, according to The News.

The local outlet report that manager Kenny Jackett wants to bring the 23-year-old back to Fratton Park.

Seddon had a loan spell with the League One club last season and made 18 appearances.

This term he has played on loan at third-tier rivals AFC Wimbledon but he was recalled by his parent club last week.

Birmingham are believed to be willing to let the player go, but are said to be keen on a permanent move.

Portsmouth’s preference, The News report, is for the left-back to return to the south coast on a loan deal instead.

That could prove to be a major issue in any move happening, as Portsmouth were not prepared to pay his asking price last summer.

If a deal is to happen for Seddon, his valuation would need to be lowered, while his salary demands may also need to be cut in consideration of wage cup introduced in League One this season.

Portsmouth are in particular need of a left-sided defender following the recall of Cameron Pring by Bristol City.

After the positive impact he had in just two months on loan at Fratton Park at the beginning of last year, Seddon would be the ideal choice of replacement.

He would also be a boost to Portsmouth’s chances of promotion in what is likely to be a congested second half of the season, with the club having not played since mid-December because of Covid-19 and weather issues.