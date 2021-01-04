According to The Independent, Arsenal are going all guns blazing for Norwich City’s £40m rated attacking midfield star Emiliano Buendia who continues to impress at Carrow Road.

Writing in the Independent, Miguel Delaney and Tom Kershaw say that Arsenal “are investigating a player-plus-cash deal” as they attempt “to try and persuade Norwich City to part with their prized asset.”

Light continues to shine on exceelent Buendia

Since his arrival at Carrow Road, Buendia has firmly entrenched himself into the affections of Canaries fans. That first season in Norfolk was enough to do that with him more than repaying his £1.3m fee from Getafe with eight goals and 12 assists.

Like Norwich themselves, the Argentinian struggled to transfer that Championship form to the Premier League and he was relegated back to the Championship with a single goal and seven assists to his name. Not a bad return.

This season the fan-favourite has started like a steam train netting seven goals and adding seven assists in 19 appearances totalling just 1,648 minutes of on-pitch action. There’s much to be admired there.

Arsenal admiration – huge cost offset with trade thoughts

Norwich are though to want in the region of £40m for Buendia, a player who is proving that he is far beyond Championship calibre.

For any side, that is a huge sum of money to consider splashing out on one player. With that likely at the forefront of their thinking, the Independent’s Delaney and Kershaw say that Arsenal are attempting to offset a portion the cost by offering players in exchange.

Delaney and Kershaw’s article goes on to name two Arsenal players, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson as “among the players Arsenal are willing to offer Norwich.”

Those two players alone, in a cash-plus-player deal, would be more than enough to signal one thing: Arsenal have some serious intent here in their pursuit of Emi Buendia.

