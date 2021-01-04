Swindon Town are in talks to sign Sheffield Wednesday’s Matt Penney on loan, according to a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The Robins are in ‘discussions’ with the left-back over a move to the County Ground.

John Sheridan’s side are expected to be busy this month as they look to bolster their ranks. They are also hoping to sign goalkeeper Joe Day from Cardiff City and forward Jordy Hiwula, who is currently with fellow League One side Portsmouth.

Swindon are looking to bring in some defensive reinforcements and have identified Penney as an ideal acquisition.

Read: Swindon Town set sights on ‘four or five’ signings this month

Penney, who is 22 years old, has made five appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions this season, with three coming in the league. The manager-less Owls may left him leave on loan until the end of the season to get more game time under his belt.

He signed a new one-year deal at Hillsborough in June last year so is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Penney has risen up through the youth ranks with the Yorkshire side and has played 22 times for their first-team so far in his career. He had loan stints at Bradford City and Mansfield Town a couple of years ago before linking up with St. Pauli last term.

He impressed in the German second division and could now be on his way to Swindon.

In other Robins news, Wigan Athletic loan man Matty Palmer is on his way back to the County Ground, as per The72.

Good signing for Swindon if it happens?