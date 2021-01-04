Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has been linked with a move to Championship rivals QPR.

The Owls despite letting all of Atdhe Nuhui, Steven Fletcher and Sim Winnall leave in the summer, are now looking at offloading Rhodes.

Both Garry Monk and Tony Pulis were left short in the attacking department and no wonder why – but fans have been quick to react to the news of Rhodes to QPR, and to embrace it.

He’s only 12 Championship goals to his name since joining from Middlesbrough in the 2016/17 season.

Each and every Wednesday manager has utilised Rhodes sparingly and now in his third full season at the club, looks to be nearing the exit.

QPR are down with Wednesday near the bottom of the Championship.

The Rs sit just above 21st-place Wednesday and have been experiencing goal problems of their own – summer signings Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne have been widely criticised.

Rhodes though could be their newest addition.

See how Wednesday fans have reacted to the rumours on Twitter:

Good luck to him. What a waste of money he's been for us. — bobbles (@Worstedjumper) January 4, 2021

Would be good for both Wednesday and JR — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) January 4, 2021

Never clicked for us. On huge wages so a move is best for both really. — Tickedy Boo (@Dango1867) January 4, 2021

I live in SW London. If #swfc want me to come & pick JR up to save on the petrol & sweeten the deal I’d risk a fine for leaving Tier 4 & drop him of at Loftus Road. — Matt Hall (@MattHall1974) January 4, 2021

Good move all round. You don't have a goal record like his without being decent, just never happened at Wednesday for one reason or another. — BigDan (@BigDan404) January 4, 2021

Shame but glad to get him off wage bill. Last of the massive earners barring Westy — Ben Eccleston (@benwf2) January 4, 2021