Coventry City manager Mark Robins says that he has “a couple of things lined up” as he looks to strengthen his squad this month.

The January transfer window provides an opportunity for the Sky Blues to improve their hand for the second half of the Championship season.

They have acclimatised well to the second tier following promotion from League One last term, currently sitting in 16th place.

Victory at Millwall at the weekend created a seven-point cushion to the relegation zone which provides some comfort.

However, Robins still wants to use this month positively and has hinted that he is close to securing some new signings.

They have been linked in the past week with a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s 20-year-old winger Jack Clarke, formerly of Leeds United.

“The transfer window is open and I’m going to need a little bit of help, so hopefully I get that,” he told the Coventry Observer.

“I’ve got a couple of things lined up and we’re going to need to do something to try and alleviate the issues we’ve had.”

Robins also added that he was pleased to see his team hit some form in front of goal in the 2-1 victory at The Den.

An inadvertent own goal by Millwall defender Jake Cooper was followed six minutes later by Gustavo Hamer’s finish as Coventry hit the front in the first half of the contest.

Robins’ side have still scored less than one goal per game this season, however, and Robins admitted that he had been growing concerned with their recent form at that end of the pitch.

“They found their shooting boots. It’s a good start to the New Year, the only real complaint was that we didn’t finish the game off before or after the penalty, we had a number of chances.

“We scored two goals, which, considering we finished last year without scoring for four games, was nice to see us get back on the scoresheet.”

December had brought a concerning run in which they were held to goalless home draws by Huddersfield Town and Stoke City, while also firing blanks in defeats on the road at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

Coventry now have a two-week break from league action, travelling to Championship leaders Norwich City in the FA Cup third round this weekend.