Scottish club Hibernian have confirmed that QPR have opted to recall goalkeeper Dillon Barnes.

After half a season on loan in the Scottish Premiership, QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes is set to return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Loan recall

Barnes originally agreed a deal to spend the whole 2020/21 campaign on loan at Fir Park. However, with first-team football limited with his loan club, the 24-year-old will return to the club.

Now, with the window open and Barnes back with QPR, it will be interesting to see how the goalkeeper’s situation pans out over the course of the month.

Barnes’ reaction

Upon the announcement of his recall, Barnes has said he has loved “every minute” of his time with QPR. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve loved every minute of my time at Hibs. I’ve been made to feel very welcome by everyone at the club and it’s been a great experience all-round.

“I’ve learned a lot that I’ll take with me, and it’s been a pleasure working on a daily basis with the coaching staff and the other goalkeepers.

“I’ll always look out for the Hibs score on a Saturday and it goes without saying that I hope the boys have a great second half of the season.”

Barnes’ Hibs stint

Across the first half of the season, the QPR loanee played in eight games in all competitions. In the process, he kept two clean sheets.

Most of his games came in the Scottish League Cup, but he recently appeared in the league with Ofir Marciano out injured.

Over to you…

QPR fans, what would you do with Barnes? Keep him at the club or send him out on loan again? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

What would you do with Barnes?