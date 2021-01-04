Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton would ‘snap up’ on-loan Celtic defender Shane Duffy, according to pundit Adam Virgo.

Hughton managed Duffy at Brighton and Hove Albion, where he signed the Republic of Ireland international in 2016.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Seagulls and is currently on a season-long loan with the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

However, he has come in for some criticism for his displays this season, including in a substitute appearance in Saturday’s Old Firm defeat to Rangers.

Virgo, a BT Sport pundit who has also played for both Brighton and Celtic, told the Scottish Sun that the loan signing had not worked out.

He also admitted that Duffy was unlikely to find another Premier League team that would take him.

However, he suggested that clubs in the Championship would be interested, and said he could “guarantee” Hughton would like to bring him to Forest.

“I don’t think anyone could have foreseen the time Shane’s had, but I’ve been through it at that club,” Virgo said of Duffy’s time at Celtic. “Signings like this can happen, like myself.

“Unfortunately for Shane he’s made too many mistakes which have led to goals.

“I don’t see Shane going back to Brighton because he won’t get into the side.

“Why would they bring someone who’s struggled at Celtic back into a side that’s struggling too?

“Other clubs will take him in the Championship. I guarantee Chris Hughton, who had him at Brighton, would snap him up at Nottingham Forest.”

Hughton was appointed manager at the City Ground in October, following the departure of Sabri Lamouchi.

The club were in real danger of relegation into League One, but the new boss has slowly begun to turn things around.

A 1-0 victory at Preston North End at the weekend stretched their unbeaten run to five matches.

If Hughton can keep Forest up this season, he will be confident of emulating what he did at Brighton, leading a side from the lower reaches of the Championship all the way to the top flight.

Duffy played a key role in that 2016-17 promotion campaign and a reunion with his old manager could be the career lifeline that the centre-back needs.