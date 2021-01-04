QPR have been linked with a shock move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.

The 30-year-old was once hailed as the most clinical finisher in the Football League.

Today, he plays a back-up role at Sheffield Wednesday – the club’s he’s scored 12 Championship goals for since joining midway through the 2016/17 season.

With Mark Warburton in need of goals, The Sun on Sunday quoted the west London club as having an interest in signing the striker this month.

Pulis’ Sheffield Wednesday sacking avoided ‘seven-figure’ costs for the Welshman

Needless to say, the rumours brought about a strong reaction from QPR fans.

Summer signings Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne have become increasingly contested – with seven Championship goals between them this season, the Rs find themselves in trouble.

They sit in 20th-place of the Championship table having yet to make their league debut in the new calendar year.

But would Rhodes be the answer to Warburton’s striker dilemma?

See what QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the rumours: