QPR have been linked with a shock move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.

The 30-year-old was once hailed as the most clinical finisher in the Football League.

Today, he plays a back-up role at Sheffield Wednesday – the club’s he’s scored 12 Championship goals for since joining midway through the 2016/17 season.

With Mark Warburton in need of goals, The Sun on Sunday quoted the west London club as having an interest in signing the striker this month.

Needless to say, the rumours brought about a strong reaction from QPR fans.

Summer signings Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne have become increasingly contested – with seven Championship goals between them this season, the Rs find themselves in trouble.

They sit in 20th-place of the Championship table having yet to make their league debut in the new calendar year.

But would Rhodes be the answer to Warburton’s striker dilemma?

See what QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the rumours:

📋QPR target Jordan Rhodes' salary is to believed to be in the region of £35,000 a week.🔵⚪ 🤔For that salary we could bring in the likes of Austin, Dwight Gayle and Billy Sharpe.🔵⚪ 1️⃣ Ferdinand's No.1 striker suggestion for QPR is a very questionable one.🔵⚪#QPR pic.twitter.com/ReNPVpI32L — DAILY HOOPS (@Daily_Hoopss) January 3, 2021

People righting Rhodes give the guy a chance has he been good last few years no but does he score goals at this level yes give him a chance #QPR — QPR News (@QprNews82) January 3, 2021

#QPR So again (I’ve lost track of how many times)we’re linked with Jordan Rhodes!

We’re 5 years to late, he hasn’t hit double figures in over 4 years! — neil flynn (@neilflynn61) January 3, 2021

Could be good, he needs to be somewhere where he’s number one up top, watch him score 12-15 if he signs for us. — Harvey Dent (@BucRangers) January 3, 2021

What is this …. 2014 — sellso (@sellso67) January 3, 2021

I’d take him tbf – think he could offer something to us — Neil Littlewood (@littlewood88) January 3, 2021

I just don't want to spend 6m on strikers only to have to resort to Jordan bloody Rhodes for goals — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) January 4, 2021