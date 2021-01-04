Norwich City want to recall on-loan striker Sebastian Soto this month.

The 20-year-old is on-loan with Dutch side Telstar.

He’s netted seven goals in 11 Eerste Divisie games this season and now Canaries boss Daniel Farke wants to recall the American, to have a closer look at him.

Writing on Twitter, The Athletic’s Michael Bailey posted:

I’m getting questions re @Sebastian9Soto so thought I’d clarify how I believe it stands. 🔰 Norwich would like to recall him this month

🔰 Only happens if his GBE can be sorted in time to loan him out in England (#NCFC preference)#USMNT @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/76JgdHyeIJ — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) January 3, 2021

Norwich currently sit in the top-spot of the Championship.

They’ve enjoyed a fine season after their relegation form the Premier League and look good for an immediate return to it – Farke though could lose his star man this month.

Emi Buendia has been closely linked with a move to Arsenal in the run-up to January.

Reports differ on whether or not the Gunners will move for the Argentine this month, who’s scored seven and assisted six in the Championship so far.

Soto meanwhile was born in California.

He got his breakthrough when he joined Bundesliga side Hannover in 2018. After impressing for the club’s youth sides, he’d go on to make five first-team appearances for the club.

Without scoring for the German outfit, Soto signed for Norwich ahead of this season, penning a three year deal.

Being immediately loaned out to Telstar, his prolific form could well see him in a Norwich City shirt in the second-half of this season.

An exciting player, Norwich fans would love to see him in action as their side vie for the Championship crown.