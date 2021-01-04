QPR and Swansea City have both been linked with Crawley Town striker Max Watters ahead of this month’s transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been one of the Football League’s stories of the season.

Released by Doncaster Rovers in the summer and heading for a non-league deal, Watters would be snapped up by Crawley after impressing in a pre-season friendly against the League Two side.

He boasts a record of 13 goals in 15 league outings for Crawley this season.

He’s become the target of several EFL sides including both QPR and Swansea, as well as Peterborough and MK Dons in League One.

Now though, The Athletic claims that there’s been interest from all of Belgium, Germany and France.

Swansea had a bid rejected for Watters in the run-up to January.

The club had reportedly tabled a £500,000 offer, but speaking last month, Crawley’s technical director Erdem Konyar said he’ll expect £2million for the striker.

QPR of the two Championship clubs linked could likely do with the striking reinforcements more – their summer signings in Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne haven’t taken off, with the Rs sitting in 20th-place.

Mark Warburton is becoming and increasingly contested name in the dugout, with reports linking Tim Sherwood to the west London club yesterday.

Swansea meanwhile are flying-high in the Championship – they moved up to 2nd-place with a comeback win at home to Watford over the weekend.