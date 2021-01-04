Charlton Athletic are interested in Liverpool forward Liam Millar, as per a report by London News Online.

Lee Bowyer has admitted his side have ‘looked’ at signing the Canadian international.

Millar, who is 21 years old, is available to go out on loan and is someone the Addicks have identified as a potential target.

“He is someone we have looked at,” said Bowyer. “We have lost Alfie Doughty and he is still a little bit off yet. So we have lost that little bit of pace to break on teams.

“When Alfie was playing we had that little bit of a weapon and we no longer have that available.”

Millar was linked with a move away from Liverpool in the last transfer window and had Championship interest, with the likes of Millwall and Stoke City mentioned as potential destinations. If their interest resurfaces again this winter Charlton could have second tier competition to land him.

The Toronto-born attacker moved to England when he was a teenager and linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then moved on to Liverpool four years ago.

Millar has since become a regular for the Reds’ Under-23’s and was handed his first and only first-team appearance for the current Premier League champions in February last year in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, chipping in with two goals and is now poised to leave Merseyside again to get some more game time.

