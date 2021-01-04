Championship-linked Arsenal man William Saliba is joining OCG Nice on loan, according to Goal journalist Charles Watts on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Saliba is joining Nice on loan. No option to buy, Arsenal still very much see him as part of their future. (@charles_watts)

The defender is returning to France until the end of the season and the Ligue 1 side don’t hold an option to buy, which suggests the Gunners still have long-term plans for him.

There were rumours that Arsenal wanted to keep Saliba in England, which saw the likes of Brentford and Watford linked, as covered by The72.

Second tier table toppers Norwich City were also credited with an interest in the youngster. However, he is heading back to familiar surroundings and will be looking forward to getting some game time under his belt.

Saliba, who is 19 years old, signed for Arsenal for a hefty £27 million (as per Transfermarkt) last year from Saint Etienne and spent last season back on loan with the French side.

The France Under-20 international then linked up with Arsenal this past summer but has struggled for opportunities.

He had spells at local side AS Bondy and FC Montfermeil before Saint Etienne signed him in 2016. Saliba went onto make 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit before Arsenal signed him, before playing 17 times back on loan there last season.

Saliba will now be looking to get his loan move to Nice sorted as soon as possible, but Watford, Brentford and Norwich can cross this one off their list of targets.

Sad to miss out on this one, Championship fans?