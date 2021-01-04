Reading’s Michael Olise looks set to leave the club this month. But could Reading retain him on-loan for the remainder of the season?

The 18-year-old is the league’s most creative player with seven assists to his name, four goals and 22 Championship appearances.

Breaking through under Jose Gomes and then Mark Bowen last season, Olise has this time round under Veljko Paunovic become a standout player for the Royals.

It’s led to speculation around his future – Crystal Palace and Leeds United seem to be the two most keen at the moment, with the likes of Liverpool having sniffed around previously.

His rumoured release clause is £8million.

A report from The Athletic though claims that Reading could hold out for a permanent transfer, but with the intention that Olise spent the rest of this season on-loan with the Berkshire club.

“At that price, Olise would constitute a bargain, for all that there would possibly be scope for him to remain at Reading on loan for the remainder of the current season to gain regular game time with a view to his longer-term development,” wrote Dominic Fifield.

Reading had started this season in blistering form under their new Serbian manager.

Having proved indifferent since, Reading now sit in 5th-place of the table after a three game unbeaten run, capped off by a strong comeback win at Huddersfield Town last time out.

They look good for an unexpected top-six push after struggling last time round, but whether that’ll be with Olise remains unlikely.

Out-of-contact in 2022, Reading will be desperate to extend his deal, and hopefully amend his reported £8million release clause.

A loan stay would be a good outcome for Reading, but it remains to be seen.