Charlton Athletic are under serious threat of losing Alfie Doughty on a pre-contract agreement this month.

The highly-rated midfielder is yet to commit his future to the League One side and can talk to other clubs.

Losing him would be a massive blow for the Addicks, especially as he has a bright future ahead of him in the game.

A very similar scenario happened to the London club when Joe Aribo left for Rangers in 2019. The Nigeria International was offered a new deal by Charlton after their promotion to the Championship but he rejected it to sign a four-year contract in Scotland.

Aribo, who is 24 years old, has since gone on to become a huge player for Steven Gerrard’s side and could get his hands on the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Doughty may be heading the same way to Scotland. He has been linked with both Rangers and Celtic over recent times and his future with Charlton continues to hang in the balance.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and spent time on loan at Kingstonian and Bromley before breaking into their first-team. He won the Addicks Young Player of the Year last season.

Losing the 20-year-old for nothing would be a real sucker-punch for Charlton and déjà vu considering what happened to Aribo. He is currently out injured but is expected to be fit by the end of this month.

