Newcastle United are targeting a move for highly-rated Hull City youngster Jacob Greaves, according to a report by the the Telegraph.

The League One side could face a battle to keep of him in this transfer window amid Premier League interest.

Newcastle, who are managed by ex-Tigers boss Steve Bruce, have noticed Greaves’ breakthrough into Hull’s first-team this season and could look to lure him to the North-East.

The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances for Grant McCann’s side in all competitions this season and is keeping senior defender Jordy de Wijs out of the team.

He has played a key part in the East Yorkshire side who have risen to 2nd in the third tier table behind Lincoln City.

Greaves signed a new three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium last month and the club holding the option for a further 12 months. The Tigers are under no pressure to sell but could find it tough standing in the way of the chance of top flight football.

He has risen up through the youth ranks of his local side and gained valuable first-team experience on loan at Cheltenham Town last season. He played 35 times for the League Two side last term and has benefitted from getting that game time.

Hull have some exciting young talents in their ranks such as Greaves, Keane Lewis-Potter, Callum Jones and Brandon Fleming, and Premier League rumours are always going to surface if they are playing well in their first-team.

