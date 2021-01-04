Ilves midfielder Naatan Skytta is wanted by a host of Championship and Premier League clubs, reports The Athletic.

The 18-year-old has just completed his third full season in the Ilves first-team.

He featured 16 times in the Finnish top-flight in 2020, scoring seven goals and announcing himself as one of the best up-and-coming talents within the Scandinavian nations.

The Athletic reports a host of English interest in the winger, but a newfound ‘barrier’ in any British clubs pursuit of Skytta.

With EU implications to deal with as of this transfer window, a new rule is that English clubs cannot sign players from EU nations who are under the age of 18.

But, as Dominic Fifield explains, there’s a way around it – and a way that could work for both Brentford and Watford.

“English clubs are no longer permitted to sign under-18s from Europe, though highly-rated foreign youngsters can potentially be ‘parked’ at clubs on the continent with whom English sides have established link-ups until they are eligible.”

FC Midtjylland are said to be monitoring Skytta’s progression – the Danish club have a partnership with Brentford, coming under the same ownership.

Depending on Brentford’s fortunes in the Championship this season, Skytta could be looking at the Danish club as a possible stepping stone unto Brentford.

Watford meanwhile, as Fifield explains, have their partnering with Italian outfit Udinese.

Either Brentford or Watford could use their Euro connections, not only for the acquisition of Skytta, but for their future endeavours in the European transfer market.

It’s a completely new thing that clubs and managers are faced with.

As ever with laws and regulations, people find creative ways to get around them – loopholes if you will – and it could see the emergence of teams like Brentford and Watford who already have these existing connections within the EU.