Doncaster Rovers are planning talks with QPR and West Bromwich Albion over the futures of loanees Joe Lumley and Rayhaan Tulloch, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The League One side are gearing up for a busy few weeks ahead in the transfer window with both incomings and outgoings expected.

They are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper and would like to secure a deal to keep Lumley on loan until the end of the season. The QPR man has impressed since making the move to the Keepmoat Stadium on an emergency basis.

He has spent his whole career with the R’s to date but has had loan spells elsewhere in the Football League with clubs such as Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and Gillingham. His contract with the Hoops expires this summer and his long-term future is up in the air there.

Doncaster are also thinking about Tulloch’s situation. The young striker is on loan from West Brom and is injured. If he continues to be on the sidelines then Darren Moore’s side may cancel his deal and look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

Their boss has said: “Before we start looking anywhere else we have to start looking at the Joe Lumley situation, the Rayhaan Tulloch situation. That is what I’m focusing on first because those are the ones that we need to look at.”

Doncaster are currently 4th in the league and take on Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend. In other news, their midfielder Liam Ravenhill is a wanted man, as covered by The72.

