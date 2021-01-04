Harrogate Town are set to secure the signing of Rangers winger Josh McPake on loan for the rest of the season, according to Football Insider.

They report that the 19-year-old has already undergone a medical with the North Yorkshire club and is set to sign today (Monday).

The Sulphurites are believed to have beaten off competition from several other League Two clubs, including promotion-chasing duo Forest Green Rovers and Salford City, to land the Scotland Under-19 international.

McPake spent the first half of the season on loan at Greenock Morton, the second spell of his career away from Ibrox.

A product of the Rangers academy, he made his debut for the club in a Europa League qualifying match against St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the summer of 2019.

The attacker then joined Scottish Championship side Dundee on loan, making seven appearances before an ankle injury hindered his final weeks.

Morton was the next destination for the teenager, joining at the start of the current season and playing six times.

There was an option to extend the loan deal with the Scottish second-tier side but Rangers have opted to send him to England instead.

He joins an ambitious Harrogate side looking to kick on in the second half of their first ever season in the EFL.

After achieving a remarkable promotion out of the National League last term, Simon Weaver’s side have acclimatised well to life in League Two.

They are currently 16th in the table, although recent postponements mean they haven’t played since Boxing Day, bringing them to within five points of the relegation zone.