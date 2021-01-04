Sheffield Wednesday are being linked with Montenegro winger Aleksandar Boljevic.

Boljevic, 25, currently plays for Standard Liege in the Belgian top-flight.

This season though he’s managed just six league appearances for the club, and now Belgian outlet footnews.be report that Boljevic is a target of Sheffield Wednesday’s.

Derby County are also said to be in the running.

Now in 2021 and now in the transfer window, clubs in the UK have a new facet to deal with in the shape of Brexit – signing players from nations in the EU has now been made a lot harder.

Thankfully for Wednesday, when it comes to Boljevic, his home nation of Montenegro is not in the EU.

He started out with PSV.

He’d only go on to make one league appearances for the first-team though, before joining Waasland-Beveren and ahead of last season, Liege.

Last time round, Boljevic made 21 league appearances and scored three goals.

He’s under contract in Belgium until 2023 and so Liege might demand a higher transfer fee for his services this month, but give his omission, the club seem keen on the sale.

Sheffield Wednesday need firepower – they sit a place above the drop zone having scored just 15 goals in 23 Championship outings this season.

Up next for them is a trip down to Exeter City in the FA Cup.

Still a torrid season for the Owls, but things are looking up after back-to-back Championship wins under Neil Thompson, as Wednesday search for their third permanent manager of the season.