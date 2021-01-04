Bristol City have ended the contract of former Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion star Chris Brunt.

The Northern Ireland international made 14 appearances after joining the Robins on a one-year deal in September.

However, the 36-year-old suffered a calf tear in a defeat at Rotherham United last month which is set to rue him out for most of the remaining season.

READ: Blackburn, Bristol City, Preston in the running to sign PL defender on loan

As a result, Bristol City have said on their official website that the club and player had “mutually agreed” to end the deal.

Robins chief executive Mark Ashton said: “I’d like to thank Chris for his contribution since joining us.

“Unfortunately, the injury means he will miss the majority of the remaining season and we felt it was in both our interests to end the agreement now.

“Chris has been a pleasure to deal with in those discussions and we wish him all the best.”

Brunt joined Bristol City last summer after bringing 13 years of service with West Brom to an end.

Although that is the club he will always be best associated with, the professional career of the Belfast-born winger began at Middlesbrough, who he joined at the age of 16.

He failed to break into the first team of the then-Premier League club, and in 2004 went on a short-term loan to Sheffield Wednesday before signing permanently shortly after.

The Owls were then a third-tier side and, in his first full season, he played a key role in their promotion through the play-offs.

Two impressive Championship campaigns followed and he caught the eye of the ambition West Brom, who signed him in the summer of 2007.

Brunt steered them to the Championship title first time around – and was promoted in his third season too, following immediate relegation with another strong campaign in which he scored a career-best 13 goals.

He was a top-flight mainstay over the best eight years, becoming club captain for the first time under Roy Hodgson and going on to become Albion’s top Premier League appearance maker.

Only in 2019-20 did his contributions begin to slow down, and the 65-cap international headed for Bristol City.