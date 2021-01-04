Derby County were last month linked with a loan move for Manchester United’s Phil Jones.

The 28-year-old has this season been linked with a move away from the club.

It comes in what is his ninth season at Old Trafford following his 2011 transfer from Blackburn Rovers, but this time round under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jones has been limited to just two Premier League appearances.

A loan move to Derby County was rumoured.

The Rams now under Wayne Rooney’s watch were tipped with a United reunion for Jones, who was also wanted by Middlesbrough and West Brom.

Now though, The Sun reports that United are actually looking to sell Jones this month as they vie to get his reported £75,000-a-week wages of their bill.

This could well scupper Derby’s chances of loaning Jones.

Rooney and Derby would likely have only sanctioned a loan deal for Jones.

Stuck near the foot of the Championship, unless Jones were to take a significant pay cut then he likely won’t be signing for Derby permanently.

A loan move to Pride Park would surely have seen United pay the bulk of his wages but now with the club looking for the permanent sale, it potentially limits the number of clubs he could join.

West Brom could yet fork out for Jones.

Sam Allardyce is bidding for Premier League survival and Jones could be a real scoop for the club.

As for Derby, it looks likely that they’ll drop interest in Jones after this recent revelation – a nice rumour when it circulated, but Derby won’t want anything to do with those kind of wages.