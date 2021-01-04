Nottingham Forest were strongly linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion’s Kamil Grosicki over the summer.

Alongside Middlesbrough, Forest were ‘seconds’ away from sealing the season-long loan deal of Grosicki back in the summer.

Now, reports from Birmingham Live claim that Baggies boss Sam Allardyce could be ready to sanction the departure of Grosicki, and that Forest ‘could’ be about to revive their interest.

He’s featured just once in the Premier League this season.

He signed from Hull City half-way through the last season. He’d go on to make 14 Championship appearances and score one goal as West Brom claimed 2nd-place.

But upon their promotion into the top-flight, Grosicki has been left in the doldrums and despite new management coming in, he seems no closer to taking a starting spot.

Forest then could hand Grosicki a lifeline.

Chris Hughton is now in his first transfer window as Forest boss and he goes into it having gone the last five games unbeaten in the Championship.

Three-straight draws were halted with a win at Preston North End last time out, owing to a late Lewis Grabban penalty which pulled Forest up to 19th.

Times remain hard for Hughton, who next welcomes Cardiff City in the FA Cup this weekend.

The club is dying out for some more experience as they look for a comfortable league finish come May. Grosicki is a player with that experience and with a bit more going forward – he’d be a shrewd signing until the end of the season.