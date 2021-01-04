According to the Daily Record, Sam Allardyce and West Brom have set their sights upon Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

The forward is reportedly on the radar of the West Midlands club along with Bournemouth and Watford, who are both also interested in the 26-year-old.

West Brom are willing to strike a deal for Windass if they can land him for a reported fee of around £400,000, which could prove to be a bargain in the current market.

The Baggies currently find themselves operating in the bottom three of the Premier League and are in desperate need of adding to their forward line as they are currently one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League with just 11 goals scored so far this term.

Windass could well be the sort of player that Allardyce needs to add to his side, he is a strong, powerful and athletic forward who is a willing runner in behind.

The forward currently has three goals and one assist for the Owls this season and while this return may not seem great, he is a forward who gets stuck in and does more of the dirty work, allowing the more creative players around him to work off of him.

Wednesday may well not be in a position to prevent Windass from leaving either as they continue to struggle with financial issues and it could well be a welcome sum of money as they look to get themselves back on track and competing at the other end of the Championship.