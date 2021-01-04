Derby County are set to battle it out with relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday for winger Aleksander Boljevic, according to Belgian outlet footnews.be.

The 25-year-old currently plays his trade in the Belgian Pro League with Standard Liege but has only featured six times so far during this campaign.

Boljevic however is a regular for his national team as he faced off against England in the Nations League last year.

The right-sided attacker could well bolster Wayne Rooney’s attacking options as they look to add more firepower to the side with the lack of goals being scored this season becoming a growing concern.

As Montenegro are not in the EU, this would make getting a work permit an easier one as the new Brexit laws couldn’t be enforced on any transfer should Boljevic make the switch to the Championship.

The winger only joined Standard Liege at the beginning of the 19/20 season from Waasland-Beveren for a fee of around £2m as he scored three goals in 21 appearances during his first season but he is yet to have made an impact this season.

The signing of Boljevic could well mean the Rams are able to let a couple of their young attackers leave on loan to gain some valuable game time with the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Jahmal Hector-Ingram currently just occupying the bench most weeks.

Derby may well have to wait until their reported takeover gets over the line before completing any transfers this January but if they can get their man, he may well just help steer them to safety.