Derby County have not had the best of seasons to date so far as they currently find themselves sat in 22nd in the league with goal difference keeping them in the drop zone.

However, there have been some positives to Derby’s season with one of them being the consistent performances of midfielder Jason Knight which has now prompted interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham into joining the race to sign the 19-year-old.

The Irishman has been in great form for the Rams this season and has become a real fan favourite amongst Derby supporters with his passion, desire and work rate, as well as his contributions in front of goal.

His performances have also lead Knight to a couple of first-team appearances for the Republic of Ireland, showing how highly regarded he is amongst the Irish camp.

Interest isn’t only coming from the like of Crystal Palace and West Ham however as Burnley have also reportedly (The Sun on Sunday, 03.01.21, pg. 57) added the midfielder to their wish list as they look to bring in some more bodies after recent new ownership.

The Rams will be hoping they can keep hold of one of their biggest emerging talents of recent times as they look to get themselves out of the mess they currently find themselves in.

Should Derby look to move Knight on to bring in some more money to the transfer kitty, the fee they should be demanding should be a hefty one as he will not be an easy player to replace.