Demarai Gray made his breakthrough at Birmingham City to such an effect that the jet-heeled trickster was soon picked up by Leicester City. Now sources are reporting that Southampton are preparing an interest and the Saints patience could leave Birmingham City without a much-needed windfall.

Sources elsewhere said that Birmingham City were due a cash windfall on account of the fact that the deal that took Gray to Leicester had a 15% sell-on clause inserted into it. However, Southampton waiting until the summer would wreck those hopes.

Demarai Gray – from Birmingham to Leicester to lost hopes

Birmingham-born Gray signed for the Blues in 2006 from local side Cadbury Athletic. He moved up through the ages groups at St Andrew’s, moving into first-team plans in 2014.

He made 78 appearances for City, scoring eight goals and laying on four assists. His speed and acceleration made him a viable target and, coupled with his potential, he was snapped up by Leicester City in early January 2016 for around £4.6m. He signed an extension to that contract in 2017.

Gray has made 169 appearances for the Foxes during his time there. He has 13 goals and 17 assists to his name; 133 of these appearances, 10 of these goals and 11 of these assists are in the Premier League.

Southampton are said interested but will wait for Gray’s contract to run down at the end of June this year.

Patience of the Saints leads to no cash for Birmingham

A 15% sell-on fee may have been negotiated with Leicester City when the original deal was struck that saw Gray move to the Foxes.

However, it is a worthless clause if Southampton are prepared to wait it out until the summer to land the flying winger on a free transfer.

That patience could cost Birmingham in a big way. Gray is valued at around £10m by website Transfermarkt; at this value the Blues would be left without a £1.5m windfall.

