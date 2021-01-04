Yesterday evening, Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor wrote that Bristol City had recalled young defender Cameron Pring from his loan out on the south coast with Portsmouth.

This action brings the 22-year-old Bristol-born youngster back to Ashton Gate early. This would seem to hint at Dean Holden’s thinking having changed towards the youngster.

Cameron Pring – loan man extreme

Pring is Bristol-born and a one-man club so far in a career that is really just breaking out. He came up through the youth system at the club and worked his way up through the age groups.

Much of his experience has come away from Ashton Gate on a number of loans that has seen him play for the likes of Merthyr Town, Aldershot Town and Hereford in non-league and Newport County, Cheltenham and Walsall on the professional ladder.

He’s not managed to make that breakthrough into first team plans at Bristol City but that could be about to change after his early recall from Portsmouth.

Could Holden be Pring-ing in the changes with Pompey recall

Pring only made 15 appearances (nine in League One) in his spell at Portsmouth before his early recall by Dean Holden. In those 15 appearances, the youngster added three assists in Cup competitions as well as catching the eye with his consistent displays.

Covid and injuries are behind the early recall with Holden obviously having his resources stretched thin by both. HIs relative inexperience might worry some, but not former Robins great Brian Tinnion:

Tinion’s role at Ashton Gate is that he is the club’s Player Loan Manager. However, putting that title aside, Tinnion knows his players and he certainly thinks that Pring is ready from the get-go.

With injuries biting deep and with Covid continuing to spread, Pring will be in head coach Holden’s plans, that much is for certain. The thing is, Brian Tinnion thinks that he can handle it.

Will Cameron Pring be able to step up to Championship level?