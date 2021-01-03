According to The Sun’s Duncan Wright and Dave Fraser, a Premier League trio of Arsenal, Leeds United and Crystal Palace are all arrowing in on QPR stopper Seny Dieng.

Wright and Foster write that Dieng has “caught the eye with a series of impressive displays” in a Mark Warburton side that are struggling for consistency.

However, Swiss star Diend hasn’t had an easy journey to where a trio of Premier League sides are labelling him a “top target.”

Seny Dieng – a journey to the Sky Bet Championship

QPR stopper Dieng started his football journey at Swiss side FC Red Star Zurich, getting his first big move in 2013 to Grasshoppers.

From there he moved on a free to German side Duisburg in February 2016 with QPR picking him up on a free that August.

The bulk of his time at Loftus Road has seen Dieng shuffled out on a series of loan deals to: Whitehawk, Stevenage. Dundee and Doncaster.

However, after conceding just 32 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets in his last loan at Doncaster, Dieng has found himself to be first-choice at QPR.

Three in for Dieng would mean shake-up for all

The Sun’s Wright and Fraser do state quite categorically that all three Premier League clubs “are tracking” Dieng and that he’s “their top target” with the trio “looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options.”

Leeds United

Ramifications for Leeds United if they bring in Dieng is that surely Kiko Casilla will be let go. There have been rumours that, with a tarnished reputation in England, he fancies a move back to SPain to restablish himself there. Signing Dieng would be as a back-up to Illan Meslier, a stopper who Marcelo Bielsa rates highly.

Arsenal

For Arsenal, Dieng coming in would not be as a replacement for no. 1 Bernd Leno. Rather he would be brought in to challenge Runar Alex Runarsson for the back-up spot at the Emirates Stadium. Icelandic star Runarsson hasn’t really been convincing in the fleeting appearances that he has made when stepping into Leno’s shoes for Cup games.

Crystal Palace

Palace stumped up a bargain £1m for former England stopper Jack Butland when bringing him to Selhurst Park from Stoke City. However, he’s not featured for Roy Hodgson’s side. Dieng has proven himself to be a more-than-decent keeper and bringing him to Palace would certainly shake things up with Butland.

Should QPR battle more to keep hold of Seny Dieng?