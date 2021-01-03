Brentford have recalled defender Luka Racic from his loan spell at League One side Northampton Town.

The 21-year-old joined the Cobblers in August and was set to spend the full season on loan in the third tier.

However, Racic has played only 10 matches for Keith Curle’s side, and just six in the league, with the hinderance of a back injury.

READ: International goalkeeper returns to Brentford

He hasn’t been available for the club since featuring in their FA Cup first-round win over Oxford City at the beginning of November because of the problem.

On their official club website, Brentford confirmed that Racic will return to the club to complete his recovery bringing the loan spell to an end.

The centre-back joined the Bees in the summer of 2018 from the academy of Danish giants Copenhagen.

He is currently a Denmark Under-21 international, having played at every youth level for his country from the Under-16s onwards.

Racic initially played for Brentford B on his move to England, and last year earned a new contract keeping him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

He has played nine times for the first team following his Championship debut in April 2019 against Millwall, and his first start a couple of weeks later against Preston North End.

Seven appearances followed last term in all competitions, including three league starts, but he has a tough task forcing his way into contention for the promotion-chasing Bees ahead of Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen and Charlie Goode.

Racic leaves Northampton in 29th place in League One, three points above the relegation zone.