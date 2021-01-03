Sheffield Wednesday are expected to begin interviewing candidates this week as they step up the process of appointing a new manager.

The Owls dismissed Tony Pulis last Monday after just 45 days in charge, having won only one match in 10 under the former Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough boss.

Now the Championship club are hunting for a third permanent manager of the season, having also sent Garry Monk on his way after a poor start to the campaign.

Owner and chairman Dejphon Chansiri said that he wanted a new man to be appointed “as soon as possible”.

According to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are now taking the next step by beginning interviews with candidates this week.

They add that several foreign candidates are currently considered to be the front-runners, including Thorsten Fink, Paco Jemez and Jose Morais.

After the failed appointment of Pulis, this next appointment is one that Sheffield Wednesday must get right if they are to turn their season around.

Chansiri gave a scathing view of the axed boss in an extraordinary press conference a few days ago, including saying that he believed Pulis didn’t “know how to manage the team” and the players “didn’t buy into” his methods.

The club have at least been bought some time by the performance of the squad under caretaker boss Neil Thompson.

The Owls won twice last week, against both Middlesbrough and Derby County, to move out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

They have two weeks before the next league game, with next weekend bringing an FA Cup third-round trip to Exeter City which Thompson is likely to remain in charge for.