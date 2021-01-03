Forest Green Rovers striker Matty Stevens has agreed to sign for League Two rivals Stevenage, according to Football Insider.

They report that a deal for the 22-year-old is all but done and that an announcement is “imminent”.

Stevens has not started a single league match this season for Mark Cooper’s side, making all nine of his appearances from the bench.

READ: League Two club announce appointment of ex-Reading, Sheffield United, Southampton man

As well as scoring twice as a substitute in League Two, he has three further goals from four starts in the EFL Trophy.

His game time has been more limited than last season, when he made 29 league appearances for the Nailsworth side, 21 of them in the starting line-up.

With Jamille Matt, Jake Young and Aaron Collins all preferred in attack and scoring 20 goals between them so far this year, opportunities for Stevens to force his way back into the team currently look to be thin on the ground.

While Forest Green are in excellent form and currently in the automatic promotion places, Stevenage are at the opposite end of the table.

While they are engaged in a very different battle, the Boro would likely be provide far more chances for Stevens to play and lead the side.

Alex Revell’s team are the second-lowest scoring side in League Two this season, netting just 16 times in 20 games.

The signing of Stevens, who made his professional debut for Barnet as a 16-year-old and has also played for Peterborough United, would be a big boost in their battle to stay in the EFL.