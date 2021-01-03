Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane has revealed that he could be a free agent within weeks as he has still not received an extended deal.

The 27-year-old joined the League One club on a short-term basis at the beginning of October following his release by Ipswich Town.

His three-month deal will soon run out and Keane has told the Manchester Evening News that he has not yet been offered a fresh contract.

READ: Tottenham Hotspur to move for Wigan Athletic man this month

Keane believes the hold-up is due to the current takeover situation at the Latics, where a Spanish consortium is still trying to receive approval from the EFL.

“I signed a short-term deal until January and I’ve only got a couple of weeks left on my deal,” the former Manchester United and Hull City player told the MEN.

“I think Wigan are still in the process of a new owner coming in so I’m kind of waiting for that to go through and then hopefully they’re in a position to put something else forward.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at Wigan, I’ve been on a decent run of late so it’s been good to get involved. I’ve got to just keep playing my games and see what happens.

“It’s a little bit unusual. It’s nice to have that scenario when you’re more settled and you’ve got that security of a full season or beyond that.”

Keane has done everything in his power to persuade Wigan to hand him a new deal, or at least make himself a more attractive option to other clubs.

Since signing for the Latics he has bagged five goals in 12 matches, including two in the past two games against Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion.

Those could prove to his final games for the club if a new deal is not forthcoming, with Wigan’s next two matches postponed because of positive Covid-19 tests at the club.

They were due to face AFC Wimbledon and Hull City in the coming week, but both fixtures have now been called off.

Wigan’s previous match was also postponed, with a frozen pitch the reason that Saturday’s clash at Swindon Town didn’t go ahead.

Leam Richardson’s side remain in the League One relegation zone, two points from safety having won five of 20 matches this term.