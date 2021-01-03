Ex-Derby County boss Frank Lampard is under ‘serious’ threat of losing his job as Chelsea manager, according to a report by The Athletic.

The pressure is starting to intensify on the former Rams man after the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to Manchester City this evening.

Lampard had a solid first season as manager of his beloved Chelsea after leaving Pride Park. However, his time back at Stamford Bridge is starting to turn sour.

Championship Play-Off final…

He did a very impressive job at Derby and guided them to the Championship Play-Off final in his only campaign at the club. They lost to Aston Villa at Wembley to miss out on a place in the Premier League and they haven’t come close to promotion since then.

Lampard played 648 games for Chelsea in his playing days, as well as having spells at Manchester City and New York City. Derby handed him his first managerial role in May 2018 and he penned a three-year contract there.

Night in Leeds…

His Rams side finished 6th in the league and had that dramatic night in the Play-Offs against Leeds United. They let him leave for Chelsea in July 2019 and many supporters will have been keeping tabs on his progress as a manager in the top flight but Lampard may well become available again soon.

The Athletic have suggested Chelsea are looking at potential replacements for him as they slip to 8th in the league. They are no strangers to sacking a manager but would sacking Lampard be harsh?

Will Chelsea dismiss Lampard?