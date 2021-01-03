According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon (tweet – below), Swindon Town are in for a battle as they look to Cardiff City young stopper Joe Day.

WIMBLEDON. Rivalling SWINDON for keeper Day at CARDIFF. Window getting busy. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 3, 2021

Nixon states very clearly that the battle that Swindon have on their hands comes from one direction – Wimbledon.

Joe Day – journey to Cardiff

Joe Day started his football career at Crystal Palace, leaving them at the start of January 2007 for Rushden and Diamonds and their Under-19s. He spent time out on loan at Harrow Borough before being sold to Peterborough for around £100,000 in July 2011.

He didn’t make the breakthrough he’d have wanted at London Road – he made just four appearances, conceding nine goals and keeping one clean sheet.

Peterborough loaned him to Newport County in August 2014; a permanent deal coming his way at the start of January 2015.

Day made a total of 243 appearances for Newport, conceding 324 times and keeping 71 clean sheets. Cardiff City brought him to South Wales on a July 2019 free transfer – Day spending half of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

Swindon vs Wimbledon in Day tug-o-war

Day featured in nine games whilst on loan at Wimbledon – conceding 14 times and keeping three clean sheets during his loan spell there.

Both Swindon and Wimbledon are struggling in the lower reaches of League One with the pair sitting 23rd and 20th respectively.

Boh sides could do with a change between the sticks as they look to pull themselves clear of the bottom four and the relgation drop zone. All that remains to be seen is what direction this interest from Wimbledon and Swindon will take.

What would be the best option for Joe Day for the rest of this season?