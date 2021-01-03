QPR are reportedly keen on replacing Mark Warburton with former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood.

Warburton now in his second season has come under scathing criticism online.

Having guided the club to a commendable 13th-place finish last time round, he now sees his side sitting in 20th going into 2021, having not won in nine Championship outings.

Pressure is mounting on the former Brentford boss. This morning though, The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57) reported that QPR were ‘ready’ to make Sherwood manager should results not pick up fast under Warburton.

But the club faces an uphill challenge in appointing Sherwood – a personal friend of QPR’s Director of Football Les Ferdinand – as the report claims he’d demand £1million-a-year for his services.

QPR are a stringent side – they’re not the free-spending force they once were. Money was made in the summer thanks to the sale of Ebere Eze, but a good portion of that was spent on signings.

What’s more is that QPR have seemed reluctant to part ways with Warburton.

Fans have long wanted change and despite performances worsening, it’s only now that we’re seeing some reconsideraiotn of Warburton’s tenure.

It might suggest the financial fear of terminating Warburton’s contract is putting QPR off of sacking him, given his contract expires in the summer.

QPR then, if they have any money at all to spend this month, it’ll seemingly be going on paying out Warburton and replacing him with Sherwood, or transfers.

It’s an unenviable position for the QPR board to be in.

Do they leave a contested manager in the threshold and throw some money at him? Or do they appoint an unpopular manager and likely leave him with no money to spend?

It’s twist or transfers for QPR. A club growing increasingly disconnected with its fans, this pending decision only looks to further that.