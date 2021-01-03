QPR have today been linked with the appointment of Tim Sherwood.

The 51-year-old is famed for his stints in charge of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

As a player, Sherwood would help Blackburn Rovers on their way to Premier League glory in 1995 before stepping into management, first with Spurs in 2013.

He took over from Andre Villas-Boas but would only last 28 games, being sacked before the end of the season.

Six months later in February 2015 he’d land the Villa job – another spell that lasted only 28 games.

Now though with Mark Warburton seemingly hanging onto his QPR job by a thread, Sherwood – a personal friend of QPR’s Director of Football Les Ferdinand – is a rumoured replacement.

Needless to say, the links have brought about a strong response from QPR fans on Twitter.

Their side sit in 20th-place of the Championship table and with the likes of Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest all picking up points, relegation fears are worsening.

See what Rs fans had to say below: