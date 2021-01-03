QPR have today been linked with the appointment of Tim Sherwood.

The 51-year-old is famed for his stints in charge of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

As a player, Sherwood would help Blackburn Rovers on their way to Premier League glory in 1995 before stepping into management, first with Spurs in 2013.

He took over from Andre Villas-Boas but would only last 28 games, being sacked before the end of the season.

Six months later in February 2015 he’d land the Villa job – another spell that lasted only 28 games.

Now though with Mark Warburton seemingly hanging onto his QPR job by a thread, Sherwood – a personal friend of QPR’s Director of Football Les Ferdinand – is a rumoured replacement.

Needless to say, the links have brought about a strong response from QPR fans on Twitter.

Their side sit in 20th-place of the Championship table and with the likes of Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest all picking up points, relegation fears are worsening.

See what Rs fans had to say below:

“If” Sherwood gets the job and the inevitable happens and he’s a complete failure, I hope his mate Les goes with him.

An appt like this is worse than Paul Hart back in the day and would be the disaster that broke the camels back. #QPR — George (@olygeorge_) January 3, 2021

The fact that Tim Sherwood is even being considered for the job just confirms Les Ferdinands incompetence. 'Jobs for the boys' is what they call it and I make you 100% right. He's had some unfair criticism over the years but this has crossed the line. Get out of our club. #QPR — QPRHub (@qprhub) January 3, 2021

I'd rather put Jude the Cat in charge than see Tim bloody Sherwood in the dugout#QPR — Amy C (@littlebobbig) January 3, 2021

Could be worse, Could be getting in Tim Sherwood! Tim bloody Sherwood!!!

I would generally rather MW been given a new four year deal then have Tim Sherwood in the dugout for a month.🔵⚪#WarburtonIN #QPR https://t.co/3UfGB9HUr3 — DAILY HOOPS (@Daily_Hoopss) January 3, 2021

Lol annual rally round the manager cry by linking us to Tim Sherwood knowing the fans will never have him #QPR — Barry Rutter (@bazrutter) January 3, 2021

If #QPR are seriously looking at recruiting Tim Sherwood as a possible replacement for Warburton (if he departs soon) then I wouldn’t be surprised if we start to lose some of our fan base. That would be the final nail in the coffin for me. — Dale Hart (@DaleHartDJ) January 3, 2021

So if Sherwood rumour becomes reality, no one will renew their season tickets, seems a pivotal moment in R's history if this happens@QPR #QPR #QPRFC @TonyIncenzo — Rob Parslow (@tip4profit) January 3, 2021

If Sherwood was appointed where do the board, Les and Lee go after him? Would feel like the last throw of the dice surely #QPR — JamesEvans (@QPRJevans) January 3, 2021

Whatever happens with Warburton, I'd like to think Sherwood is the at the bottom of a very long list.

But given that the motto on our club badge is "Hope for the best. Be prepared for the worst" nothing would surprise me. 😐 — Russell O'Connor (@russell_oconnor) January 3, 2021