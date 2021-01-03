As reported by Alan Nixon, Preston North End are in advanced talks to sign Ched Evans on a free transfer, as he tries to exit League 1 Fleetwood as his head coach Joey Barton has concerns over his behaviour and discipline.

Lilywhites interest in ex-Fleetwood man

Barton confirmed that the ex-Wales striker, 32, had left Fleetwood last month due to his, ‘behaviour and discipline’. However, a settlement still must be agreed before Evans will be allowed to sign a contract with Championship side Preston North End.

Preston North End have suffered several injuries this season but a turn of form have Preston North End just five points off the playoff places. Alex Neill will once again be financially restricted in the January transfer window, so a free signing to provide cover, a goal threat and an attacking option is clearly ticking a lot of boxes for the Scotsman.

Evans has not played in The Championship since playing for Sheffield United in 2017, which was only the striker’s second club after being released from prison and, subsequently, being found not guilty following a retrial in October 2016.

Lilywhites not alone in interest for Evans

It is also reported that both Sunderland and Ipswich are chasing Evans, as they fight with Fleetwood for promotion to the Championship. A proven goalscorer at this level, scoring 31 league goals over the past three seasons, on a free transfer Evans is presenting himself as a very attractive option for a few clubs.

The ex-Fleetwood striker is a player to keep your eye on this transfer window to see where he ends up. One team he definitely won’t be playing for, though, is Fleetwood Town.