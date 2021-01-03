According to the Daily Mail’s Alex Bowmer, writing for the Mail Online portal, Reading will need to brace themselves for renewed interest in Michael Olise.

Bowmer writes that Premier League duo Leeds United and Crystal Palace are interested in snapping up the highly-rated young Frenchman.

Olise is continuing to make himself a target for Premier League sides as he continues to impress in a Reading side performing well in the Championship this season.

Crystal Palace nose in front of Leeds United in Olise chase

Bowmer writes that “Crystal Palace lead Leeds” as both Premier League sides go head-to-head to capture the youngster who is setting a fire under the Berkshire outfit.

Youngster Olise starred in the age groups at Reading after being snapped up from Chelsea as a 14-year-old. He scored two goals in 16 appearances for the Under-18s before stepping up in class and output for the Under-23s. In 18 games for them, Olise began to show his potential with six goals and four assists.

It is this season, though, where the fires have been lit underneath an invigorated Reading outfit by Olise. The 19-year-old has made 22 appearances in the Championship this season for Reading, scoring four goals and laying on eight assists – the last of those assists coming in the 2-1 win over Huddersfield.

Battling it out for Olise – understandable action

It is understandable that both Leeds United and Crystal Palace would be battling it out for Olise – his output this season dictates that.

Leeds United were interested in acquiring him in the summer and, according to The Sun, entered a bid for the exciting young star.

Both Palace and Leeds have that top-tier pedigree and both sides have allure for Olise. Palace are the more established in the Premier League, Leeds having only been promoted this season.

However, the Whites do have one big lure – Marcelo Bielsa – and that could be something which could tip the scales in their favour.

