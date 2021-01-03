As reported by Match Telegraph, Watford are closing in on a move for CSKA Sofia midfielder Amos Youga, as Watford search for a replacement for Etienne Capoue who recently left for Villarreal.

Youga is a 28-year-old defensive midfielder who has proven himself to be a star player for the Bulgarian side, who were knocked out of the Europa League at the group stages, after qualifying for the competition after getting through the qualifying rounds.

This move might sound quite peculiar, however, CSKA Sofia do have ties with Watford. Current Sporting Director at Watford, Cristiano Giaretta, was appointed in August this year with CSKA Sofia being his last post.

Giaretta has worked across Europe including Udinese, so he knows the way the Pozzo family recruit and has obviously used his ties to push for a move.

The ties grow stronger, as Jerome Sinclair and Adalberto Peñaranda are both currently out on loan at CSKA Sofia, with the pair both featuring in the Europa League.

There will have been representatives keeping an eye on the duo loaned out, but possibly had their head turned by Amos Youga, who has been a key player for CSKA Sofia.

It is no easy job replacing Etienne Capoue, a player who won the most interceptions across all five of Europe’s top leagues two-and-a-half seasons ago, but Gino Pozzo will be looking to recruit players as similar as the Frenchman as possible for a fee that is financially responsible without the elusive Premier League prize money coming into the club.