News has emerged that Swansea City are in advanced talks with Southampton forward Michael Obafemi on a temporary deal, according to Football Insider.

It was no secret that Swansea City needed a striker in the summer, following the departure of Rhian Brewster back to his parent club and then onto Sheffield United, ending the possibility of a return to SA1.

Instead, Viktor Gyökeres was signed on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, who has been disappointing during his time in South Wales. Former Swansea City manager Graham Potter will look to recall the Swede with the news that Swansea City are looking elsewhere for attacking options.

Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew have both been excellent this season, however, head coach Steve Cooper will be aware that neither are natural strikers despite their excellent form.

Swansea City have become an attractive team for Premier League teams to send their young players out on loan, with The Swans gaining a proven track record of developing loanee players recently like Marc Guehi, Freddie Woodman, Rhian Brewster, Conor Gallagher, the list goes on.

Southampton are set to let Obafemi, 20, try and impress with a spell in the Championship to make his name on the very same list, with the Irish international’s minutes limited, playing just once in the Premier League this season in a 13 minute substitute appearance at Burnley in September.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has noticed that the 20-year-old will need game time in a significant time in his development and has given the green light for Obafemi to leave St. Mary’s on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.