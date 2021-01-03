Leeds United are having a peaks-and-troughs return to the Premier League this season.

16 long years it took them to get back there and they are proving excellent entertainment in this first season back.

They’ve placed their faith in young keeper Illan Meslier but, according to reports circulating in the media today, there might be about to be an adjusment to the keeper ranks at Elland Road.

Seny Dieng – a journey to the Sky Bet Championship

QPR stopper Dieng started his football journey at Swiss side FC Red Star Zurich, getting his first big move in 2013 to Grasshoppers.

From there he moved on a free to German side Duisburg in February 2016 with QPR picking him up on a free that August.

The bulk of his time at Loftus Road has seen Dieng shuffled out on a series of loan deals to: Whitehawk, Stevenage. Dundee and Doncaster.

However, after conceding just 32 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets in his last loan at Doncaster, Dieng has found himself to be first-choice at QPR.

Dieng to Leeds United would mean just one thing

Dieng has featured in 20 Championship games for QPR this season, conceding 27 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Leeds United interest in him would likely be as a back-up you 20-year-old French youngster Meslier. Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa seems happy to place his faith in the much-regarded youngster.

Therefore, there’s little likelihood of Dieng stepping into the starting role at Elland Road should he be snapped up from QPR. However, brought in as a back-up would mean some changes behind the scenes at Elland Road.

Dieng in surely means Casilla out

Kiko Casilla is a Champions League winner with Real Madrid. He’s also tarnished his reputation somewhat in English football after being found guilty of calling then-Charlton striker Jonathan Leko using racially-loaded words.

Since then, Casilla has only featured once for the Whites in the league. Such was Meslier’s composure when deputising for him that Bielsa has stuck by the young Frenchman.

It would be likely that, should Leeds United interest in Dieng advance, Casilla would be the one to feel the pinch. Despite his sitting on the bench, the Spaniard is too good a keeper to be a third-choice at United.

In the case of Dieng signing on at Elland Road, the most likely scenario would be Casilla leaving either on loan or a permanent deal and likely back to Spain.

Would Seny Dieng signing for Leeds United mean the end of Kiko Casilla?