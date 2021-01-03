Rotherham United ‘plan to continue’ talks with ex-Blackpool and Leyton Orient striker Armand Gnanduillet.

The 28-year-old has recently returned to England in hopes of finding a new employer.

Having started out at Chesterfield, the striker went on to represent the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United, Stevenage, Leyton Orient and Blackpool.

He spent three-and-a-half seasons at Blackpool and scored 34 league goals for the Tangerines, before leaving for Turkey ahead of this season.

He joined Altay and would score twice in 15 league outings for the Turkish second-tier leaders.

Now though, he seems keen on a return to English football and Rotherham United are said to be interested.

The Millers have slowly started to struggle in the Championship.

In their return to the second-tier, Paul Warne’s side looked a much stronger outfit than in previous seasons. But after 20 games of the Championship campaign, Rotherham sit in 23rd-place of the table.

They do have a few games in hand on most of the pack after some match suspensions, but with Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County picking points of late it’s left the Millers needing three points of their own to pull level.

Up next for them is a trip to Everton in the FA Cup.

Gnanduillet is a player with good Football League experience. He showed at Blackpool what he can do when he’s settled at a club and after a contested spell in Turkey, he looks ready to put things right.

Still only 28-years-old as well he could yet have a few more years in him, potentially spent in a Rotherham United shirt.