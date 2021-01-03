Sheffield United want to sign Ben Davies from Preston North End.

The 25-year-old is now in the final six months of his contract at Deepdale.

He was one of four first-team players said to be in renewal negotiations with the club earlier in the season, but no agreement has yet been reached.

Having been linked with a move to Celtic, Sheffield United and Bournemouth are also said to be keen.

But a report in The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57) claims Chris Wilder is facing a ‘major problem’ in bringing Davies to Bramall Lane.

The Blades can only assure Davies of Premier League wages until the end of the season.

They currently sit rock-bottom of the top-flight table having not won all season.

Upon United’s likely relegation into the Championship, Davies will then be forced to take on a Championship wage which is less than what Preston have offered him to stay in Lancashire.

It’s a difficult situation that Davies and his parties have found themselves in.

Having featured 15 times in the Championship this season, he’s once again proved to be an influential player under Alex Neil.

The Scot was coming under pressure in the first part of this season but having steadied the ship, he finds his side in 12th-place of the Championship table despite defeat at home to Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Davies’ situation though remains a problem – United given their league position might not stand a chance of signing Davies after all.

Other clubs could then come in and pry Davies from Preston, unless they can secure his new deal in the coming weeks.