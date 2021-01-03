Swindon Town are trying to sign Joe Day from Cardiff City, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: SWINDON. Inquiry for Hiwula at PORTSMOUTH. Also keen to tie up Joe Day from CARDIFF. (@reluctantnicko)

The Robins have been after a new goalkeeper and appear to have identified their man now.

John Sheridan’s side are ‘keen’ to tie up a deal for him, but it is unclear whether it is a loan or permanent deal at this stage. What his potential arrival could mean is that Matej Kovar is heading back to Manchester United.

Day, who is 30 years old, is used as a back-up at Cardiff in the Championship and may leave this winter to get more opportunities. He is an experienced stopper and would be a safe pair of hands for Swindon as they look to survive in League One.

He joined the Bluebirds in June 2019 and has since made two appearances for the Welsh outfit. He was loaned out to AFC Wimbledon for the second-half of last season before returning to the Cardiff City Stadium when the League One campaign was halted last term.

Day had a spell at Peterborough United before joining Newport County in 2015. He made his name with the Exiles and played 243 games for them before leaving for the second tier.

Swindon will be eager to bring him to the County Ground over the coming weeks to solve their goalkeeping woes. They are after ‘four or five’ new signings, as covered by The72.



